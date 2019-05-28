Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The success of the Brexit party in European elections ramps up pressure on Britain to leave the EU without a deal, Aviva is preparing a big shake-up of its UK business and Disney’s live action remake of the 1992 animated classic ‘Aladdin’ grabbed the top spot at the US box office over the holiday weekend. Plus, the FT’s pharma correspondent Hannah Kuchler reports that technology companies are betting that their insights into human behaviour can help opioid addicts recover.







