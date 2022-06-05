Behind the Money, our in-depth business podcast, has just relaunched! We wanted to share one of our most recent episodes. Follow the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or Acast.

On this episode, we’re diving back into the world of stablecoins for part 2 of 2 in our miniseries on crypto. This time, it’s a story filled with troubled companies and a real life fire that sends a business up in smoke. With the help of FT reporters Kadhim Shubber and Siddharth Venkataramakrishnan, we dig into the professional histories of two executives who sit atop two of crypto’s most important businesses: stablecoin issuer Tether and exchange Bitfinex.

Clips courtesy CSPAN

