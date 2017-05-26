English underdogs tackle world’s most valuable football match

It will be a nervy weekend for Dean Hoyle, the chairman and owner of Huddersfield Town.

On Monday, the self-made multi-millionaire will see his football club contest the most valuable game in world football, with £170m on offer to the winner.

The match, at Wembley Stadium, will see Huddersfield Town take on the Chinese-owned Reading for the right to play in next year’s Premier League, and earn a share of the billions that flow from domestic and international television deals.

Promotion would make Mr Hoyle, 50, a hero in Huddersfield. Born nearby in Heckmondwike, he bought the club he supported as a boy in 2009.

It has never played in the Premier League and enjoyed its heyday under Herbert Chapman in the 1920s, when it won three titles in a row in the first division, then the top flight of English football. The size of its ticket allocation at Wembley — 40,000 — is roughly equivalent to a quarter of the population of the Yorkshire town.

“We are the underdogs,” says Mr Hoyle, playing on the nickname of his club: The Terriers. “But you know the saying, ‘it’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog’.”

Out of superstition, Mr Hoyle will be wearing the same shirt, suit and socks he wears to every game. “I wear two pairs [of socks] because my lucky ones are full of holes. I wear them underneath.”

At least £100m in media rights is at stake — and even if Huddersfield is immediately relegated, the consultancy Deloitte calculates that “parachute” payments will raise the club’s earnings to £170m across the next three seasons.

Mr Hoyle, who left school at 16, made his money through the Card Factory, a chain of greeting cards shops that he founded with his wife Janet in Wakefield in 1997, before selling for £400m. The chain, which is now a listed company, has 900 shops.

A victorious Dean Hoyle, chairman of Huddersfield Town, with his players after they defeated Sheffield Wednesday to reach the play-off final © Getty

After building his fortune, he has been rebuilding his childhood club since 2009. But the experience has been chastening at times.

“There is no parallel between football and business. Business you can control the main part. In football the main part is 3 o’clock on a Saturday afternoon. You cross your fingers and sit on your hands. That is the only influence you have.”

But he has tried to run the club on business lines, and built a £5m academy and training centre to emulate the top clubs.

Town’s turnround is remarkable. It survived relegation last season by just one point. And Mr Hoyle says it is down to one man: German manager David Wagner.

Wagner was reserve team manager at Borussia Dortmund when Jürgen Klopp was in charge and the now-Liverpool boss was best man at his wedding.

“There may be people who take credit for what has happened but quite frankly it is down to one man: the manager,” he says.

Mr Wagner brought in what he calls “heavy metal football”, with emphasis on pressing high up the pitch, quick passing and a high work rate. “Before David it was dull and boring football,” admits Mr Hoyle. “We are a working class town, people pay good money to watch football. They want to see aggression and hard work, but they want affordable football.”

David Wagner, the manager, played football in the Bundesliga and for the US national team. He also coached Borussia Dortmund's reserves © Reuters

He has conjured a winning squad with a wage bill of about £12m — one-tenth of that of Aston Villa, a Championship rival. Loan players from Premiership clubs, such as Manchester City’s Aaron Mooy, have had a big influence.

After beating Sheffield Wednesday to reach the play-off final, Mr Wagner said: “This shows what an achievement it is for this low-budget club — the small dog, the small terrier but they have character and belief and trust in what they do.”

But despite its frugality the club loses up to £5m a year, Mr Hoyle says. “Sustainability in football is just about how much money you lose.”

He has transferred some principles from the Card Factory to the club, in particular the desire to offer quality at a cheap price.

At the beginning of the season he dropped ticket prices. Some 15,000 season tickets went on sale for £179 for adults and £69 for under-17s, with £23 for under 8s. School children can attend a match for £3, their parents paying £10.

Attendances have averaged more than 20,000 compared with 13,000 the season before. “We have got more revenue through bigger crowds. It has made [the stadium] a cauldron.”

Huddersfield Town beat Sheffield Wednesday to reach the playoff final at Wembley on Monday © Reuters

His next ambition is to build better relations with minority communities.

“It has brought everybody together. This is the seventh most segregated town in the country.”

The family of Jo Cox, the murdered MP, are Huddersfield Town fans. Mr Hoyle is cycling to Wembley to raise money to bring 200 people to the game.

“We have to make sure we bring barriers down. It is about being better together. Everybody knows football throughout the world,” he says.

“The best way to get different faiths involved is to be successful. Everyone wants to follow success. This is a golden opportunity for this football club.”

Although the Card Factory is now valued at more than £1bn he has no regrets. “What can you do with £1bn that you cannot do with £400m?” Buy a team of superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo? “He wouldn’t come here anyway. It’s the weather. Too wet.”

Chelsea's Eden Hazard is tackled by Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny © Reuters