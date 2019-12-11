Sterling slips following release of closely-watched poll
The pound fell following the release of a new model of the British electorate that suggests that Boris Johnson’s polling lead has shrunk.
The comprehensive survey by YouGov showed the Conservative party is on course to win the election, but the projected majority of 28 in the House of Commons is down as much as 40 seats from an earlier model that predicted something close to a landslide.
The prediction suggests that Jeremy Corbyn has succeeded in narrowing Boris Johnson’s lead, particularly as some pro-Remain voters have returned to Labour.
We will take a closer look at the data throughout the day right here, or you can read our overnight piece here.
The final countdown
Good morning, welcome to the FT's live coverage of the final day of the election campaign.
The party leaders will tour the country today in one final push for votes before polling stations open at 7am tomorrow morning.
Boris Johnson had a particularly early start as he went on a milk round in West Yorkshire. The FT's Sebastian Payne is travelling with the prime minister and will update us through the day.
Get alerts on when a new story is published