Sterling slips following release of closely-watched poll

The pound fell following the release of a new model of the British electorate that suggests that Boris Johnson’s polling lead has shrunk.

The comprehensive survey by YouGov showed the Conservative party is on course to win the election, but the projected majority of 28 in the House of Commons is down as much as 40 seats from an earlier model that predicted something close to a landslide.

The prediction suggests that Jeremy Corbyn has succeeded in narrowing Boris Johnson’s lead, particularly as some pro-Remain voters have returned to Labour.

