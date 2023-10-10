Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Conflict in the Middle East is dominating the news this week. Today on the show, we’re looking at three markets that traditionally respond to disruption: oil, the yen and gold. Also, we go long training for marathons and short the next 10 years for private equity.

