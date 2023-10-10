Three markets we’re watching
Roula Khalaf, Editor of the FT, selects her favourite stories in this weekly newsletter.
Conflict in the Middle East is dominating the news this week. Today on the show, we’re looking at three markets that traditionally respond to disruption: oil, the yen and gold. Also, we go long training for marathons and short the next 10 years for private equity.
For a free 90-day trial to the Unhedged newsletter go to: https://www.ft.com/unhedgedoffer
Follow Ethan Wu (@ethanywu) and Katie Martin (@katie_martin_fx) on X, formerly Twitter. You can email Ethan at ethan.wu@ft.com.
Comments