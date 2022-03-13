This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

AQA Component 1, Section 3.1.1.1: The nature and sources of the British Constitution: debates about the extent of rights in the UK

Edexcel Component 1, 1.4: Rights in context: debates on the extent, limits and tensions within the UK’s rights-based culture

UK plans to overhaul human rights law come under fire

Background: what you need to know

We have known since late last year that the Johnson government intends to replace the 1998 Human Rights Act with a ‘British Bill of Rights’. Conservatives have long argued that the Act privileges ‘undeserving’ individuals who bring cases that, in their opinion, are without merit. This article reviews the defence of the Act made by pressure groups such as Liberty, who argue that government plans will have the effect of weakening protections for human rights and make it harder to challenge the power of government.

‘The Human Rights Act is an essential guarantee of UK citizens’ rights.’ Analyse and evaluate this statement. [25 marks]

Question in the style of Edexcel Politics Paper 2