The UK Treasury and Bank of England are designing a “digital pound”, Google revealed plans on Monday to launch a chatbot to rival OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT, more than 11,000 residents of Nigeria’s oil-producing Niger Delta have filed a claim for compensation against Shell, and a ruling by a US court will make companies think twice about using bankruptcy schemes such as the Texas two-step to handle lawsuits.

