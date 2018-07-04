The clash between Warsaw’s supreme court and nationalist-populist government is a crisis not just for Poland, but for the whole EU. If the 28-nation bloc cannot enforce fundamental values such as democracy and rule of law, its future looks murky. With Poland, as with Hungary before it, EU institutions and member states have fallen short.

The law on Poland’s highest court that came into force on Tuesday completes in effect a creeping takeover of the judicial system by the ruling Law and Justice party. The government moved quickly after it was elected in 2015 to pack the constitutional tribunal — which rules on whether laws comply with the constitution — with loyalists. Last year, it gave politicians influence over the body that appoints judges, and passed a law enabling court presidents to be replaced.

The latest measure forces supreme court justices to retire at 65 unless they receive a special dispensation from the president, Andrzej Duda, who is linked to Law and Justice. Some 27 of the 72 serving justices exceed the limit and could be removed. Some have refused to recognise the change, calling the law unconstitutional. They include the supreme court head, Malgorzata Gersdorf, who commendably turned up at her office as usual on Wednesday.

Poland’s inefficient justice system undoubtedly needed reform. But the manner in which Law and Justice has carried out the task has left the system prone to political interference.

The EU did, in fairness, react more rapidly to the threats to the rule of law in Poland than to earlier, similar moves by Viktor Orban’s Fidesz government in Hungary. Lacking many other tools, it launched last year the so-called “nuclear option” of a procedure under Article 7 of the EU treaty. That could, in theory, deprive Warsaw of its voting rights. Doing so, however, would need a unanimous vote by the remaining 27 states, and Hungary has made clear it would use its veto. Several other states have become queasy about the process, leaving it in limbo — and the EU facing an expanding challenge.

While Hungary and Poland were the first EU countries to see nationalist-populists in power, far-right parties have since joined governments in Austria and Italy. Populism is on the rise across the continent. Immature institutions make the EU’s newest members most vulnerable to erosion of democratic checks and balances. But if the bloc fails to defend its values here, populists in more established democracies — claiming to represent the true “will” of the people — may be tempted to start undermining the rules, too.

What can be done? There is still hope for people power in Poland. Mass demonstrations have forced the government to retreat or compromise before on unpopular steps, such as a proposed ban on abortion. But protests on the supreme court law have not yet reached levels seen last year.

At EU level, the centre-right European People’s Party should take the long overdue step of expelling Hungary’s Fidesz — whose behaviour has provided a model for populists in Poland and elsewhere — from its ranks.

The European Commission should more rapidly refer potential infringements to the European Court of Justice, as it belatedly did with Poland’s supreme court last week. A negative ruling would force Warsaw, which has always obeyed ECJ judgments before, to decide whether it is prepared to defy the court. Member states should also adopt proposals to link payment of EU structural funds to adherence to fundamental principles. If the bloc is to meet the existential challenge of defending its values, it must first create broader and more effective tools to do so.