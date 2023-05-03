When news broke last year that EY was planning to split its businesses, it was seen as a move that could reshape the accounting industry. The bold plan was given an equally grand name, “Project Everest”. But after months of negotiations from within the firm, and despite the support of the global leadership, the plan recently fell apart. FT’s US accounting editor Stephen Foley and accountancy correspondent Michael O’Dwyer explain why that shakeup didn’t happen.

