Inmarsat shares climb as a focus of takeover hopes

Takeover hopes helped push Inmarsat to its biggest daily gain in three months on Friday.

The satellite operator has been in the spotlight this week after Charlie Ergen, the founder of US pay-television provider Dish Network, forecast sector consolidation.

During a Dish post-results conference call, Mr Ergen said there is “probably going to be M&A activity out there in the future” and that a recent swap of assets between Dish and EchoStar, its sister company, “aligns the asset in a better way to participate”.

Analysts have long identified Inmarsat as a potential target for EchoStar, as the companies’ spectrum licences could dovetail to create a global hybrid mobile-and-satellite network.

Mr Ergen this week told investors that, because TV viewers increasingly want non-linear broadcasting, it makes “logical sense” for Dish to build its own 5G wireless broadband network.

“Ownership of Inmarsat would give Ergen control of European spectrum [ . . .] and simultaneously frustrate Ligado (which has just been given technical approval for its own 5G network),” said RBC.

Ligado Networks, formerly known as LightSquared, has a co-operation agreement to use Inmarsat spectrum in the US.

Inmarsat closed 5.4 per cent higher at 702p, taking its gain for the week to 14 per cent. Macquarie has estimated that EchoStar could afford to pay “well above” £10 per Inmarsat share.

Banks and miners weighed on the wider market, leading the FTSE 100 lower by 0.4 per cent, or 27.67 points, to 7,243.70.

Royal Bank of Scotland dropped 4.5 per cent to 238.2p after the lender pushed back expectations of reaching profitability to 2018 and set a 2020 capital ratio target that on first blush was lower than consensus forecasts.

Standard Chartered slipped 2.7 per cent to 730.5p after dashing hopes of a dividend restart with its weaker than expected fourth-quarter earnings.

OneSavings Bank rallied 1.9 per cent to 367.2p. Investec Securities upgraded to “buy”, having downgraded to “hold” three days earlier.

The shares dropped 10 per cent in the intervening period “without any supporting newsflow”, yet full-year results due on March 16 carry “no credible risk of market disappointment”, said analyst Ian Gordon.

Mediclinic slipped 1.7 per cent to 737.5p after UBS cut the hospital operator off its “buy” list. It cited a lack of visibility after the group’s profit warning on Tuesday and the slow pace of recovery in its Abu Dhabi business.

Rightmove dropped 5.8 per cent to £40 after the property website reported a small decline in estate agent customers and a slowdown in lead growth since the turn of the year.

Nick McKittrick, Rightmove’s chief executive since 2013, announced his retirement.