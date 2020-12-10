1. The Christmas Eve Hamper, Harrods

Sweet and savoury delights from the Knightsbridge department store’s food halls are delivered in two traditional wicker baskets. Meat lovers will appreciate the mini Wiltshire ham and chicken liver pâté with port; cheese fans will find blue Stilton and Brie de Meaux among the selection; and drinks connoisseurs are catered for with a Napoleon Grande Champagne Cognac and curated wine selections. There’s even a smart green Harrods cool bag in the mix. £600, harrods.com

Harrods’ festive hamper is delivered in two traditional wicker baskets

2. The Christmas Pantry Hamper, Daylesford

Hampers are selling out fast at Daylesford but this large hamper can be ordered from selected farm shops. It delivers Christmas in a white wicker basket with leather straps that is brimming with organic treats – from savoury-biscuit selections to a 900g Christmas pudding – and, to add some festive spirit to your celebration, libations such as sloe gin and prosecco. Last orders for Christmas delivery is 20 December. £275, daylesford.com

Daylesford’s offering is stuffed with organic treats

3. Rick Stein’s Christmas Box

Stein’s hamper is filled with all the trimmings – champagne, chutneys and chocolate – and plenty of Cornish goodies made by his chefs in Padstow. There’s bread-and-butter pickle, Seville marmalade and a 1.5lb Christmas pudding made to Stein’s own recipe. The selection, presented in a wooden box, also includes a gift in the form of a Jill Stein scented candle, hand- poured by Cornish maker the St Eval Candle Company. £125, shop.rickstein.com

Alongside champagne, chutneys and chocolate, Rick Stein’s hamper includes “bread-and-butter pickle” and a Jill Stein scented candle

4. Valencia Hamper, Arros QD

Arros QD’s luxury Valencian hamper is packed with traditional treats including Antigua Muscatel wine from Castilla la Mancha Horchata; tiger-nut milk; Valencian staple extra-virgin olive oil Picual; Quique Dacosta bomba rice; Turrón de Xixona (a nougat made with almonds and honey); Garrofó beans (an essential ingredient in traditional paellas) and – the cherry on the cake – an Arros QD-branded wooden paella spoon. £95, arrosqd.com

A taste of Spain: Arros QD’s Valencia hamper

5. Deluxe Spanish Hamper, Iberica

Have yourself a merry Spanish-style Christmas, which comes neatly packaged in a wicker hamper containing 14 culinary delicacies. Feast on hand-carved Juan Pedro Domecq jamón ibérico bellota, or wild-boar salchichon with peppercorns. Get your cheese fix with a Gomez Moreno truffle-infused Manchego and snack on nuts, olives and anchovies, washed down with a bottle of Raventos, an organic sparkling wine from Cataluña. Feliz Navidad. £150, iberica.vmos.io

Iberica’s Christmas hamper contains 14 Spanish delicacies

6. Christmas Hamper, Gail’s

Gail’s’ favourite treats are delivered to the door in two large hampers. Freshly baked goods include dark sourdough bread and a batch of sweet indulgences: from madeleines to brownie fingers, tahini bites and a citrus marmalade and ricotta slice. Christmas breakfast is sorted: enjoy whey-buttered toast with organic jam or marmalade, or a crunchy fruit and nut granola. There’s coffee and chocolate, of course, and for the finishing flourish to a festive tablescape, a Gail’s candle. £150, gailsbread.co.uk

“Christmas breakfast sorted”: Gail’s hamper

7. Christmas Hamper, Lyaness

’Tis the season of feasting and frivolity, and this hamper has everything required to toast the season. There’s festive fizz, a Brusset red, cocktails and a hot toddy, complemented by a Christmas-pudding booze mix. Teetotalers, meanwhile, will be cheered by the Lyaness tea blend and Tunnock’s tea cakes. £125, lyaness.myshopify.com

Lyaness’ hamper features festive fizz, wine, cocktails and a Christmas-pudding drink mix



8. Christmas Eve Hamper, Delicario

This international farmers’ market gathers artisan food and wine from sustainably minded, small-scale and family producers across Europe and delivers them to your door in a wicker box. There are different selections for different tastes, from a gluten-free hamper to a vegan version, but the Christmas Eve selection has a good festive mix. Munch on truffle peanuts and Sicilian sun-dried olives, entertain guests with smoked salmon with sides of aubergine or porcini-mushroom cream, and wash it all down with champagne and red wine. £215, delicario.com

Delicario’s hamper brings together artisan food and wine from across Europe

9. Gift Box, The River Cafe

HTSI’s contributing food editor Ajesh Patalay has this gift box on his Christmas wish list. There are different-sized boxes to sample, but the large one brims with favourites from Pugliese jarred tomatoes to Summerill & Bishop linen napkins. £600, shoptherivercafe.co.uk

On HTSI food editor’s Christmas wish list: River Cafe’s large gift box

10. Christmas Hamper, Wedgwood the Restaurant

Scotland’s culinary stars are pulling out all the stops for Christmas. This hamper by Royal Mile-based Wedgwood delivers a festive five-course menu focused on locally sourced Scottish ingredients. The menu is designed to finish at home (a video tutorial is included), so you can serve grouse ham, smoked halibut and pheasant breast (which can be swapped for turkey on 24 December deliveries to Edinburgh residents). The meal serves two people. Nationwide delivery is available 22 and 23 December. £125, wedgwoodtherestaurant.co.uk

Edinburgh restaurant Wedgwood’s five-course menu focuses on locally sourced ingredients





