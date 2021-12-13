This edition features these stories from ft.com

Alibaba fires employee who alleged sexual assault by superior

Australia signs South Korea arms deal as US allies seek China ‘containment’

Fed to pivot to swift action on inflation in face of spiking prices

Private equity cuts back on China property as Evergrande hits stocks

