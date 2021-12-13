Episode 47
Headliens include Alibaba, US-China relations, US inflation and Chinese business & finance
This edition features these stories from ft.com
Alibaba fires employee who alleged sexual assault by superior
Australia signs South Korea arms deal as US allies seek China ‘containment’
Fed to pivot to swift action on inflation in face of spiking prices
Private equity cuts back on China property as Evergrande hits stocks
