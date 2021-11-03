The Dutch government is to reintroduce tougher Covid-19 social restrictions to curb the fastest rate of new infections since July, a move that comes in the wake of new measures being introduced in Belgium.

Mask-wearing will be obligatory in public spaces such as shops and Covid passes, including vaccine certificates, will be required to enter museums and other public spaces, under new measures announced by the Netherlands’ caretaker government on Tuesday evening. The restrictions will come into effect from November 6.

The country has been forced to act as new recorded cases and hospitalisation rates have surged since the lifting of most social restrictions in September.

The government has come under pressure to respond after public health authorities reported last week at least 1,000 new infections from a mass clubbing event hosted in Amsterdam last month. Just under 54,000 new cases were reported in the week to November 2, according to the Dutch public health authority RIVM.

Caretaker prime minister Mark Rutte said “tough” measures were required “because we unfortunately have to ask more of people now that the infection numbers and hospital numbers are rising quickly”. The Netherlands is currently in the process of forming a new four-way coalition after elections were held in the spring.

Compared to neighbouring EU countries, the Netherlands has retained relatively light social measures to combat the spread of the virus, choosing not to impose mandatory vaccination for healthcare workers or vaccine passes to enter public spaces such as those imposed in France since September.

The announcement of tougher social restrictions was met with protests outside the justice ministry © Jeroen Jumelet/ANP/AFP/Getty

Social restrictions have been controversial in the Netherlands, where far-right and liberal groups have railed against measures that they see as an unfair restriction of civil liberties.

Tuesday’s announcement was met with protests outside the country’s justice ministry in The Hague, where local media reported that police were pelted with fireworks before demonstrators were dispersed using water cannons. Rutte appealed for restraint, calling for “understanding for one another’s opinions”.

Neighbouring Belgium has also tightened its Covid-19 restrictions from November 1. It has reimposed mask-wearing indoors and is encouraging people to work remotely.

Belgium’s new infections have hit their highest level in 12 months, growing in the last week by 7,640 a day on average. The country has been placed on the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “level 4” for Covid-19, a list of the highest risk nations where travel should be avoided.

Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, expects similar rises to begin in other European countries, as factors such as the waning effectiveness of vaccines administered in the summer begin to kick in. “The UK may not be looking like the sick man of Europe forever,” he said.

Hunter said as Belgium and the Netherlands had high case numbers early on in the pandemic, immunity gained from having the virus was also waning. The new Delta sub-variant AY.4.2 may have played some role too, he added.

“There is a strong argument that for endemic infections [that have become established] behavioural control measures have much less value than those same measures during the epidemic phase,” said Hunter.

Belgium has begun to roll out booster shots for vulnerable groups, administering over half a million additional jabs. The Netherlands is yet to launch its booster programme. The Dutch health council, an independent advisory body, has urged the government to begin providing shots for the over-60s and nursing home residents as soon as possible.



