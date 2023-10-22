Roula Khalaf, Editor of the FT, selects her favourite stories in this weekly newsletter.

Unlock the Editor’s Digest for free

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Read our full range of US High School economics picks here.

Specification:

Monetary policy

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Bets against shekel heap pressure on Israeli central bank

What two conflicting pressures is the Bank of Israel facing?

Which direction is the bank expected to go? Why?

Ariel Slonim at MRU Econinbox