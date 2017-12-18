Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

Shares in large online derivatives trading platforms groups plummeted as much as 20 per cent on Monday morning, after European regulators announced tougher-than-feared plans to restrict the amounts retail customers can borrow to leverage their bets.

Shares in Plus500 and CMC Markets dropped as much as 20 and 15 per cent respectively in early trading on Monday, after the European Securities and Markets Authority detailed in a statement plans to curb trading platforms offering so-called contracts for difference.

Shares IG Group, the UK’s largest listed spreadbetter by market share, also lost nearly 12 per cent.

The proposals, published when global markets were closed, are part of a continent-wide effort by regulators to tighten their grip on the retail online trading market, following mounting concern that some products are too risky for individual retail clients. CFDs track the price of an underlying asset and allow investors to leverage their bets, magnifying gains or losses.

Authorities are focusing on tightening the marketing around these products, their risk limits and the capping the amount that customers can borrow to increase the size of their position – a move that analysts say could hurt their revenues.

Most companies allow customers to borrow up to several hundred times the amount they have on deposit for certain products. But Esma wants to lower the thresholds to between five and 30 times. Leverage limits would be set according to the volatility of the underlying asset, Esma said.

In a statement released on Monday morning, IG Group said the proposed leverage caps were “disproportionate” and warned this could drive customers to use offshore – and less regulated – exchanges.

It added that it was “difficult to predict what impact regulatory change may have on the business in subsequent financial years”. Were the measures already implemented, the group predicted that they would have had a impact of less than 10 per cent on historic annual revenue, it said.

Some platforms are positioning themselves for potential changes, with moves to target experienced and wealthier clients.

IG Group said on Monday that it launched a new online process in mid-November that allows clients to elect themselves as a “professional” trader, whereby they would not fall within the scope of new rules which instead target amateur punters.

To be elected to professional status, clients must fulfil certain criteria for example regarding the amount of funds they have available and how frequently they trade.

Since introducing its online process, IG Group said its UK and EU generated by clients in the “professional” classification has increased from 5 per cent to 15 per cent. It added that it expected more than half of its current UK and EU clients were eligible to be “professional” traders and would elect to do so in order to access greater leverage.

Similarly, CMC Markets has already begun a push — dubbed Project Tuna — to target the higher-value clients. While the company noted that the leverage caps were likely to impact “how clients trade”, it said it was well-placed to take advantage of any “market opportunities” that could arise from the proposals.

Analysts expect some smaller spread betting firms to quit the industry, which could allow larger players to grow market share in the longer term.

Plus500 said it welcomed the changes and would await the outcome of the consultation to see “where it will need to implement necessary adjustments to its business model”.

As part of its proposals, Esma also put forward a plan to ban the sale to retail clients of binary options products — leveraged wagers on whether financial indices, such as the price of gold or the FTSE 100, will rise or fall.