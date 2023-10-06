After last week’s debacle — when over 30 people got all three charts right — we’re lifting the difficulty bar a bit again. Can you identify these three squiggly lines to win glory (and an exclusive FTAV “I ❤️ Charts” tee)?

Same rules as before. Email alphaville@ft.com with your guesses for what’s shown below and we’ll select the winner at random from the pool of correct entries that arrive by Monday. Remember to put QUIZ in the subject line, and include the desired T-shirt size should you win.

Please also let us know if you don’t want to be named and/or your employer identified in Monday’s post, which will announce the correct entries and the ultimate winner. We retain the right to name and shame Matt Klein every time he gets something wrong.