The former chair of the UK's Financial Services Authority and current chair of the Institute for New Economic Thinking talks to Alphaville's Izabella Kaminska at INET's recent festival in Edinburgh, Scotland. The two cover Turner's views on peer-to-peer lending, the role of banks in money creation, the cryptocurrency scene and much more.

