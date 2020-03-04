FT Collections Data rich: the numbers behind corporate news From accountancy changes to Hollywood’s ‘sequelitis’, the best of companies’ data visualisation stories Big Four accountants facing changing timesLong-held relationships between auditors and companies on the rocks Exchange operators cut dependence on legacy trading businessRival bids offer two visions for LSE as insatiable demand provides bourses with promise for future Boeing suppliers expose impact of the Max crisisUncertainty over the return of the 737 Max leaves suppliers’ earnings forecasts unclear Companies pin hopes on meat-free cash cowsFood businesses step up pursuit of alternative proteins to win over consumers A year in which the IPO market sobered upDisappointment for high-profile listings comes even as US stocks hit record Hollywood ‘sequelitis’ and why pay-TV follows a different scriptDecades-long trend of film sequels is not abating, but the big studios may be willing to chase some of their smaller rivals Uefa’s ban on Man City does not change football’s inequalityFinancial fair play has capped clubs’ spend but it has not led to level playing field Deal flow bubbles up in coffee sectorRace is on to purchase brands and retail chains but market remains complex and highly fragmented