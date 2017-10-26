Scores of businesses fight to keep ‘Dreamer’ immigrants in US

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Dozens of the world’s biggest multinationals and tech companies have launched a fight to help keep “Dreamers” in the US, as time runs out on Barack Obama’s amnesty for the hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as children.

“Without an immediate, permanent, legislative solution, roughly 800,000 Dreamers who are working, going to school, and serving in our nation’s military will lose their ability to work and study legally,” 65 business and industry groups including Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook said in a petition to Republican and Democratic lawmakers.

The immigrants “will be forced from their jobs, and will be subject to immediate deportation from the country they grew up in”, the petition says. “If Congress fails to act, our economy could lose $215bn from the national GDP and $24.6bn in social security and Medicare tax contributions.”

Among the groups taking action are General Motors, Mars, IBM, Hewlett-Packard and Uber, as well as hospitality companies such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. Dozens of other tech groups have also signed the petition.

Mr Obama’s two-year amnesty, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, expires in March next year.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers have indicated that they hope to find a legislative solution to DACA before the deadline, but there are concerns that other issues such as tax reform and healthcare could take priority and leave the Dreamers in the lurch. There are also fears that political wrangling could cause a delay.

Republican lawmakers have insisted that they will only push through a legislative solution, dubbed the Dream Act, if it is accompanied by tougher security measures on the Mexican border, a position shared by President Donald Trump.

Democrats, meanwhile, have said that any replacement law should be free of punitive measures that target other undocumented immigrant groups including Dreamers’ parents.

According to FWD.US, a pro-immigration reform group co-founded by Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg, close to three-quarters of the 25 largest Fortune 500 companies employ DACA beneficiaries. Apple employs roughly 250 Dreamers, according to chief executive Tim Cook.

Randy Falco, chief executive of Univision, which has also signed the petition, said: “Hundreds of thousands of Dreamers across the nation represent an enormous pipeline of productive, diverse talent and the future success of this nation.

“They embody the fabric of the US, and we should all ensure they can continue to strengthen our country from an economic, business and cultural standpoint.”

Democrats and immigration activists hope they can secure permanent residency for Dreamers as part of a bipartisan spending bill in December to keep the government open.

This week, the Huffington Post reported that Republican House speaker Paul Ryan had conceded in private conversations with party members that he expected a solution to DACA to be included in the spending bill.

Mr Ryan’s office on Wednesday night denied the Huffington Post report. “There is no plan for this and we continue to discuss with Republicans the best path forward,” said AshLee Strong, a spokeswoman for Mr Ryan.

800,000 Number of ‘Dreamers’ at risk when amnesty ends

In the Dreamer community, there is growing optimism that the parties will find a bipartisan solution. However, there are concerns about what strings will be attached.

“I think there’s optimism and there is momentum and there are people we have support from on both sides of the aisle,” said Maria Ibarra-Frayre, a Dreamer in Michigan. “But I’m also worried that . . . we might have to make compromises. I think we have to be very intentional about what we’re willing to sacrifice.”

Ms Ibarra-Frayre said she and other Dreamers were heads of their households, managing family finances because many of their undocumented parents could not. “My parents’ house is under my name. What would that mean?” she asked.