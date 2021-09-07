As employers all over the world face labour shortages triggered in part by the return of migrant workers to their home countries, some are grasping for an alternative: prisoners.

In the UK, meat processing factories have asked the government for prisoners on day release to fill vacancies left by EU workers who have gone home. In Malaysia, palm oil producers usually reliant on workers from Indonesia and Bangladesh are also turning to the prison system. In Thailand, which has experienced an exodus of migrant workers since the pandemic, the government plans to build industrial estates where companies can staff factories with inmates near the end of their sentences.

One could argue this use of “orange collar” workers is a win-win. Companies get the labour they need; prisoners get to escape their cells for some real work experience, which should help them find jobs upon their release. It’s certainly true that people struggle to get jobs after they leave prison. An analysis of UK government data, for example, found that almost two-thirds of prisoners failed to find any paid employment in the two years after their release, with only about a quarter identified as working at the two-year mark. Prisoners who worked or did vocational training while in prison were more likely to be in employment shortly after release. Yet only 36 per cent of prisons in England and Wales received a positive rating from inspectors for providing “purposeful activity” to prisoners, such as work or education, in 2019-20 — down from about 50 per cent in 2016-17.

Much of the work that does take place inside prison workshops, even for private sector companies, is poor preparation for life outside. Jenna Pandeli at the University of the West of England spent 10 months observing and interviewing male prisoners involved in privately contracted prison work such as breaking up electrical items for recycling, putting stickers on parcels and sorting through waste. The work was mostly boring, monotonous and low-skilled, she found. Indeed, these jobs were disappearing from the world outside the prison gates because they were being offshored to cheaper locations. In England and Wales, the minimum pay for prisoners who work is just £4 a week.

“This is like kids’ work. It doesn’t really give you any knowledge and experience for going outside to get a job,” one prisoner told Pandeli. “We don’t learn anything, we just do basic work that even a two-year-old could do . . . put a sticker on something, put it in a box.” Some prisoners had been put off the idea of “legit” employment. “What am I doing? Clipping wires? Smashing computers?” another said. “In what I was doing before I was earning more money than what I’m doing now, so why would I ever want to go ‘legit’?”

Compared with this, going out to work in a meat factory would have advantages. It would be a real job in a real workplace with non-prisoners as colleagues. It would also mean better pay. Prison rules in England and Wales state that prisoners working outside the prison for employers on temporary license, while not covered by minimum wage laws, should be paid “the appropriate rate for the job at or above the national minimum wage” and shouldn’t be treated “less favourably than other workers in comparable employment”. Given that prisoners are only given £76 when they leave prison, and 14 per cent are homeless upon their release, enabling them to build up some savings while in prison would be useful. Some employers already help prisoners bridge this transition well: Timpson, for example, which provides shoe repair and key cutting services, trains up some prisoners then employs them in decent jobs on release.

But if you are using prisoners to plug labour shortages, you are by definition using them to do jobs that no one else wants to do. As currently configured, meat factory jobs in the UK often involve 12-hour shifts on your feet with unpredictable hours in remote locations. They were manageable for migrants who didn’t bring dependants and could earn more than at home, but they don’t work for people who have caring responsibilities and could work in a supermarket or café for the same money.

I once interviewed a man who had spent time in prison before finding work in a chicken factory. He was panicking about how he would pay rent because his hours were so unpredictable. “It would probably be easier going back on [unemployment benefits],” he said. “That’s what a lot of people are doing, they just give up, say we can’t do it no more.”

The danger is that employers in these sectors use prisoners as a release valve which spares them from the pressure of the market to make the jobs better paid or more liveable. This is a particular risk in countries such as the US, where prisoners can be compelled to work. But even in the UK where prisoners have a choice, companies would be tapping a unique pool of labour which doesn’t have better options.

Prisoners would benefit from more opportunities to work on day release which lead to decent jobs when they get out. But using them as a short-term fix for labour shortages isn’t the best way to achieve this aim. If employers are discovering that no one wants to work for them on the terms they are offering, the market is sending them a message to which they should listen.

