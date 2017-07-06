Disposable income of families falls 2% since EU vote

The disposable income of British families has fallen in each of the three quarters since the UK voted to leave the EU last year, with taxes and inflation rising and benefits shrinking.

After adjusting for inflation, disposable income per person was 2 per cent lower in the first quarter of 2017 than a year earlier, said the Office for National Statistics.

The only other occasions in recent years to see such a sharp drop in disposable income were in 2011, when inflation was over 5 per cent, and in 2008, when food and fuel prices rose rapidly.

Before that, there were similar dips in disposable income during the weak growth and high inflation of the 1970s and early-1980s.

Consumers have been the driving force behind the growth of the UK economy in recent years and economists and policymakers will worry about how sustainable the current level of consumer spending is, given modest wage growth and higher inflation.

“The ONS is clear that increased prices are to blame for this fall [in disposable income],” said Charles Cotton, pay and reward adviser at the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development. “Rising inflation combined with flatlining pay probably means this situation is going to get worse before it gets better.”

Household saving has also fallen, to the lowest level on record, according to national statistics published last month.

The ONS said higher wages had boosted household incomes by 1.7 percentage points over the past year, but inflation knocked 1.8 percentage points off income growth and benefit cuts had reduced incomes by 0.6 percentage points. Rising tax bills reduced incomes by 1.1 percentage points, partly reflecting the temporary impact of extra tax on dividends paid in early 2016, to beat a deadline for a dividend tax rise.

A wider measure of net national income per head rose by 4.3 per cent over the year to the first quarter of 2017. This reflected strong growth in income from overseas investments, which is largely denominated in foreign currencies and therefore increased in sterling terms following the pound’s depreciation.

Other figures published by the ONS on Thursday showed that economic growth over the past year has in large part been explained by growth in the population. UK gross domestic product was 2 per cent higher in the first quarter of 2017 than the same period a year earlier. However, GDP per head was only 1.3 per cent higher.