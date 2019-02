Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Prime Minister Theresa May says she is still committed to renegotiating her Brexit deal, delivery company Hermes strikes a deal with a trade union in what could be the first of its kind in the gig economy and US first quarter earnings are set for their first decline in three years. Plus, the FT's Miles Johnson explains the trouble facing Italy's economy.