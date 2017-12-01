Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

Some of the biggest investors in mining group Rio Tinto have said they would back Simon Thompson, head of the remuneration committee, as its next chairman.

Rio is looking to replace Jan du Plessis, who is due retire in the first half of next year, but the process has run into problems.

Rio had been set to appoint Mick Davis, the dealmaker who used to head rival mining group Xstrata that was taken over by Glencore. But it was forced to ditch the plan last month in the face of opposition from leading shareholders.

The revolt has seen Mr Thompson, the current chairman of private equity group 3i, emerge as the frontrunner for the job, one of the most prestigious in the mining industry.

One large shareholder said Mr Thompson would be a good choice, citing his industry experience — he ran Anglo American’s base metals business between 2001 and 2004 — and boardroom history — he was chairman of Tullow Oil for five years until April. Another said Mr Thompson, who joined the Rio board in 2014, would be a safe pair of hands.

The mining industry is emerging from its worst downturn in a generation and investors are keen to make sure management teams do not repeat the mistakes of the past by expanding too rapidly as commodity prices recover. They want companies such as Rio to focus on boosting cash returns, rather than deals.

Shareholders also want Rio to be mindful of its corporate culture after accusations of fraud in Africa that have dented its reputation as one of the world’s best-managed mining companies.

Rio has previously said that it was looking to finalise an appointment by the end of the year. It is not clear if that timing has slipped but Rio held a board meeting in Australia this week where the subject of the next chairman is likely to have been discussed.

Rio declined to comment.

The company started looking for a new chairman in March when Mr du Plessis announced plans to step down and join UK telecoms group BT. It hired headhunters Egon Zehnder to help with the search.

But the process has not run smoothly. John Varley, the board member originally tasked with leading the search, was forced to resign in August after he was charged with fraud over his time as chief executive of Barclays.

Two months later, Rio was itself hit with fraud charges by US regulators over its acquisition of a coal producer in Mozambique and was fined almost £25m by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority for breaching disclosure rules in connection with the same deal.

Rio is also being investigated by the UK’s Serious Fraud Office over a 2011 payment it made to a French consultant who helped the company secure the rights to an iron ore deposit in Guinea.

When Mr Davis, who is chief executive of the UK Conservative party, emerged as frontrunner for the job of chairman in November, investors revolted.

A group of shareholders who own 20 per cent of Rio’s UK-listed shares wrote to Ann Godbehere, the board member leading the search, saying Sir Mick was not “an acceptable candidate” and that Rio should expect “a very hostile” response if he was appointed.

Mr Davis built Xstrata into one of the biggest mining companies in the world but his past association with high boardroom pay and aggressive dealmaking make him a divisive figure in the City of London.

Mr Thompson, by contrast, has a much lower profile but has experience of chairing a FTSE 100 company.