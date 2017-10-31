Clariant looks for merger partners after collapse of Huntsman deal

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Swiss chemical group Clariant will look for another merger partner after the collapse last week of a proposed $20bn tie up with US rival Huntsman Corp, according to its chief executive.

A merger with the right company was “always a very good alternative” to going it alone, Hariolf Kottmann told the Financial Times, as the group reported third-quarter results showing an acceleration in sales that he said showed Clariant could also thrive on its own.

Clariant was forced to abandon a $20bn merger with Huntsman last Friday after opposition from an activist investor group that included Keith Meister’s Corvex hedge fund. White Tale Holdings, which is backed by Corvex and New York investment fund 40 North, had built up a stake of more than 20 per cent in Clariant.

Mr Kottmann said it was too early to say whether White Tale was interested in helping the company development, or simply maximising the value of its investment before exiting. “We do not know each other very well.”

But he said White Tale had declined an invitation to a presentation from Clariant managers over how the company’s strategy had evolved in recent years. “So far, they were not interested.”

On Monday, White Tale demanded three seats on Clariant’s board, and an independent strategic review.

Clariant had argued the Huntsman deal would have offered significant synergies and strengthened its competitiveness in a fast-consolidating global chemicals industry. The deal had been “the best available option,” he said. But White Tale argued it undervalued Clariant and other options had not been properly explored.

Mr Kottman said he was sure there were alternative merger partners besides Huntsman, without specifying possible candidates. Such a merger with a peer could allow it to achieve targets faster, boosting profitability.

However, he ruled out a large, “transformational” acquisition by Clariant as an alternative to a merger, saying prices demanded for assets were too high and such a deal would destroy shareholder value. “That is currently for us not an option.”

Clariant reported sales rose 12 per cent in local currencies to SFr1.6bn in the three months to the end of September, and were up 10 per cent to SFr4.7bn in the first nine months of the year.

It reiterated its ambition of joining the global “top tier” of speciality chemicals companies, with a medium term target of pre-tax profit margins before exceptional items of between 16 per cent and 19 per cent. In the first nine months, the profit margin was 15.3 per cent.

Mr Kottmann said: “When we discuss our strategic options, the standalone one is a valid one, for sure.”