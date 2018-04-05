Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva lifted millions of people out of poverty during his two terms as president of Brazil. The workers’ hero also presided over the most corrupt government in the country’s history — and that is according to one of his own ministers. On Wednesday night, Mr Lula da Silva faced his comeuppance when the Supreme Court rejected his appeal to avoid jail over a corruption conviction.

The controversial ruling, which could see Mr Lula da Silva behind bars in days, marks the sad and ignominious fall of a remarkable politician. But it also shows that nobody is above the law — a positive, even revolutionary, development in a country racked by extreme legalism but also great illegality.

First, the ruling throws wide-open Brazil’s already highly-charged presidential election. Mr Lula da Silva, who had been aiming for re-election in October, has been leading polls. Yet that does not mean that Jair Bolsonaro, currently second in the polls, is now a shoo-in. An extreme rightwinger, Mr Bolsonaro is a frightening prospect: he makes US president Donald Trump’s views seem mild. But the end of Mr Lula da Silva’s candidacy also nixes his appeal as the “anti-Lula”. Indeed, this lopping-off of such two extreme candidates will give more chance for centrist contenders to emerge from the field. One such is Joaquim Barbosa, the well-regarded former head of the Supreme Court.

Second, supporters of Mr Lula da Silva have decried the judicial ruling as proof of a rightwing witch hunt against his Workers Party, the left in general, or indeed anyone who takes Brazil’s pressing social concerns to heart. But that is far from so.

Brazilian judges and prosecutors have been impartial in their pursuit of justice, and have acted across the political spectrum. Rightwing politicians such as the former house speaker Eduardo Cunha are in jail on corruption charges. Sérgio Cabral, the former governor of Rio de Janeiro, has been sentenced to 14 years in jail. President Michel Temer is also under investigation. Nor is Mr Lula da Silva quite the saint he is often made out to be.

The former union leader gave voice to the poor. During his presidencies, from 2003 to 2011, the proportion of Brazilians living in poverty also halved. These are remarkable achievements. Yet they are no more remarkable than what happened in centrist Peru, Chile — or indeed many other South American countries that also enjoyed the munificence of the commodity price boom. Mr Lula da Silva’s presidency may have been more charismatic than theirs, but its results were little different. The aftermath — Brazil’s worst-ever recession — was certainly worse.

The last point is perhaps the most important. During the past four years, Brazil’s justice system has pursued and prosecuted perpetrators of two of the world’s largest-ever corruption schemes: at Petrobras, the state-controlled oil company, and at Odebrecht, the construction company that was handmaid to much of Mr Lula da Silva’s “rainbow” foreign policy. The roll-call of presidents, senior politicians and business leaders from across the region who have since been held to account is impressive. Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, who resigned as Peru’s president last month, is only the latest.

Perhaps no other country in the emerging world has gone so far in rooting out the scourge of corruption, and all via the rule of law. Just as the prosecution of Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet marked a turning point for human rights lawyers, so too might this Latin American anti-corruption purge. Brazil’s judges and prosecutors deserve all the credit.