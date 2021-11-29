We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Top Stories Today news every morning.
Headlines include coronavirus pandemic, IPOs, Virgil Abloh and Nissan Motor Co Ltd
This edition features these stories from ft.com
Japan bans foreign visitors to block Omicron variant
Half of this year’s big IPOs are trading below listing price
Virgil Abloh, rising LVMH designer, dies of cancer aged 41
Nissan seeks to dominate electric vehicles with $18bn investment plan
