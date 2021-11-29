This edition features these stories from ft.com

Japan bans foreign visitors to block Omicron variant

Half of this year’s big IPOs are trading below listing price

Virgil Abloh, rising LVMH designer, dies of cancer aged 41

Nissan seeks to dominate electric vehicles with $18bn investment plan

