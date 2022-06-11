The prime minister had a close shave with his MPs this week when 41 per cent of the Conservative parliamentary party voted to oust him. We discuss how and whether Johnson can renew his leadership and whether he will face another vote of no confidence in the near future. Plus, we look at the government's latest proposals to address the housing crisis - do they go far enough?

Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Robert Shrimsley, Jim Pickard and special guest Vicky Spratt.

Produced by Anna Dedhar and Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Jan Sigsworth

Audio: BBC / LBC

