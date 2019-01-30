More than half of all the iPhones ever sold — in excess of 900m devices — are still being used today, Apple disclosed on Tuesday night.

The figure underpins the company’s greatest hope for a return to revenue growth: that more than 900m loyal customers will keep spending more on apps, subscriptions and accessories, before eventually buying another iPhone.

But the statistic also reveals Apple’s biggest challenge — that people like using their existing iPhone so much that they do not want to buy a new one.

Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive, has admitted that customers are going longer between new smartphone purchases than they used to in the iPhone’s early days, contributing to a 5 per cent drop in revenues for its big holiday quarter.

“We do design our products to last as long as possible,” Mr Cook said on a conference call with analysts on Tuesday night. That contributes to Apple’s high level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, he added, even if it is making it harder for Apple to hit Wall Street’s quarterly targets.

“The average [upgrade] cycle has extended, there’s no doubt about that,” Mr Cook conceded. “Where it goes in the future, I don’t know, but I’m convinced that making a great product that is high quality is the best thing for the customer.”

Mr Cook must convince investors of that if Wall Street is to believe that peak iPhone does not necessarily mean peak Apple.

Tuesday night’s results saw Apple confirm that the slump in iPhone sales, which is particularly acute in China, is set to continue for months more, with sales set to drop as much as 10 per cent to $55-59bn in the March quarter.

Yet Apple’s share price began trading on Wednesday higher than where it stood at the beginning of the year, before Mr Cook’s shock warning on January 2 that its December quarter revenues would miss its targets.

Analysts at HSBC attributed the stock’s rebound to a combination of investors’ reassurance from Apple’s disclosure of more than 900m iPhone users — up 8 per cent in the last year — and of higher-than-expected gross profit margins from its services business at 63 per cent.

Some investors who were betting that the stock price will fall further may have been covering their short positions after guidance for the March quarter — though below analysts’ published consensus — was not as bad as Wall Street feared, they added.

Even with Wednesday morning’s initial stock-price gains of more than 5 per cent, boosting Apple’s market capitalisation by tens of billions of dollars overnight, the former world’s most valuable company is still far from its previous glories.

Apple’s stock has recovered January’s losses but at a market capitalisation of $731bn its value remains well below the trillion-dollar highs hit last August.

“Apple does not look particularly expensive here, but current trading, especially in emerging markets, looks bound to continue being tough,” HSBC analysts said in a research note.

Mr Cook acknowledged on Tuesday that “price is a factor” holding back sales in emerging markets. During January, Apple was forced to adjust its strategy in some EMs, where the local price of an iPhone had been driven up by the strong dollar. Apple has “essentially absorbed part or all of the foreign currency move as compared to last year”, he said.

In spite of the gloomy outlook, Mr Cook struck a generally confident tone on Tuesday’s call, insisting: “Our ecosystem is stronger than ever before.”

Mr Cook is working overtime to convince Wall Street that all the new customers that have bought Apple devices over the past decade — of which more than 1.4bn are still being used, including iPads, Macs and Apple Watches as well as iPhones — make for a strong foundation for future growth.

In the month between Apple’s revenue warning and the publication of its full results, the company’s PR machine kicked into high gear. January is normally a relatively quiet time for Apple product news — a lull between the iPhone launch of September and its holiday sales frenzy and the next wave of product introductions that usually comes in April.

Not this year, as Mr Cook made his debut at the World Economic Forum in Davos and appeared on business television talking up the company’s prospects.

Behind that came a series of announcements, touting both an expansion of its existing products — including the launch of its HomePod speaker in China, a tie-up with health insurer Aetna to boost the Apple Watch and more retailers supporting its Apple Pay mobile payments network — as well as moves designed to bolster the Apple community, highlighting its $60bn annual investment in US suppliers and a new “Entrepreneur Camp” at its headquarters for female app developers.

Tuesday’s results added a barrage of new figures to bolster Mr Cook’s central case that online services can make up some of the shortfall from iPhone sales. Apple Music has more than 50m paying subscribers, while the News app on iPhones and iPads has 85m monthly users. In total, Apple handles more than 360m subscriptions, including Apple’s own services and customers who use the App Store’s payment system to pay for monthly services such as LinkedIn, Tinder or Pandora.

Some large subscription services such as Netflix and Spotify have stopped allowing customers to pay through the App Store, in order to avoid paying Apple’s 15 to 30 per cent commission.

Nonetheless, Apple has added 120m paid subscriptions in the past 12 months and believes it can reach 500m paid subscriptions by the end of next year. That is helping Apple’s services business to grow consistently by around 20 per cent per quarter, as it closes in on its target of doubling revenues between 2016 and 2020.

Daniel Ives, analyst at Wedbush Securities, estimated that Apple’s services division would be worth as much as $450bn on a standalone basis — but he remained concerned that weak iPhone sales in China were “showing no signs of abating over the next few quarters”.

“The narrative from last night is a very mixed one; Apple and Cook face one of their most challenging growth periods in the company’s history,” Mr Ives said. “There is clearly an Everest-like climb ahead for Apple to turn round its China doldrums in the near-term.”