We don’t just inherit money from our parents. Traditionally, they’ve also had the biggest influence on how we manage money in our adult lives — but this appears to be less true for younger generations.

In a Money Clinic poll ahead of Father’s Day this Sunday, we asked listeners: “Who taught you the most about money: your dad, your mum or the internet?”

While 20 per cent of podcast listeners said their dads were the biggest financial influence in their lives, the vast majority (71 per cent) said they had learned the most about money online, raising questions about the role of social media influencers and financial education in schools.

Presenter Claer Barrett discusses all of this with her own father, 78-year-old retired teacher Bob Barrett, Aimée Allam, director of the FT’s Financial Literacy and Inclusion Campaign, and Andreea Ion and Jamie Galvin, the two millennials behind the popular Stocks and Savings account on Instagram and TikTok.

