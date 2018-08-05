An Italian sailing champion turned MP for Italy’s governing Five Star Movement has resigned from parliament after an outcry about his frequent absences.

Andrea Mura, an international competitive sailor and environmentalist, had claimed he could conduct politics from his boat and was working on awareness of marine issues, including reducing plastics in the ocean.

After his election in March Mr Mura said that he would represent Italy “with passion”. But he showed up for only eight of 220 votes in parliament, according to the Openpolis website, which tracks politicians’ votes and attendance.

The high rate of absenteeism is an embarrassment for Five Star, which has railed against the privilege of the political class and made trimming parliamentary waste one of their anti-establishment battle cries during its successful election campaign.

Italian MPs are among the highest paid in the world, receiving a salary equivalent to about €14,000 a month, although Five Star MPs are contractually obliged to give all but €3,000 to a fund for small businesses.

Five Star expelled Mr Mura from the party last week claiming his absentee rate was 96.8 per cent, but the celebrated sailor insists that he had only missed seven sittings “because of constituency commitments and a brief illness”.

Francesco D’Uva, leader of Five Star in the Lower House, announced the expulsion on the movement’s blog, saying such an absentee rate was intolerable. “Mr Mura has demonstrated indifference, irresponsibility and a lack of respect to Five Star’s voters,” he said.

Five Star said Mr Mura’s role was “to carry out activity in the constituency, among the people, in parliament, where for years we have battled on behalf of citizens. It is not acceptable that a representative of the movement thinks they can carry out political work from home or from their boat, snubbing parliament. There are rules.”

Mr Mura has an impressive list of sailing achievements to his name. In 2010 he became the first Italian to win the Route du Rhum, a transatlantic solo race, and in 2013 he won one of sailing’s toughest competitions, the Ostar, or the Original Single-Handed Trans-Atlantic Race.

Michele Anzaldi, of the opposition Democratic party, said Five Star had used Mr Mura’s reputation as a sportsman to oust a key opposition candidate in his constituency of Cagliari, Forza Italia’s Ugo Cappellacci, former governor of Sardinia.

Mr Mura resigned from parliament on Saturday saying he had always taken his parliamentary mandate “with the utmost seriousness”.