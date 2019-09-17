We are entering a new phase for electric vehicle adoption. Your report (“Carmakers race to hit EU targets on CO2”, September 13) brought home the fact, as it will have for others, that this year’s Frankfurt Motor Show felt like something of a turning point for the prominence of battery-electric vehicles in our industry.

But what it elides is everything beyond the privately owned vehicle. While 55 per cent of UK transport emissions are from cars, 35 per cent originate from trucks, vans, and buses, according to the Office for National Statistics. While persuading a car owner to go electric moves one vehicle into the zero-emissions category, building out infrastructure for commercial electric fleets, designing policy to encourage their adoption and indeed purchasing electric at the publicly-owned level holds the potential to electrify large swaths of our traffic at a time.

The EU already has manufacturer CO2 targets for vans and trucks; in the US, we need to do more to open up the transport electrification conversation in the same way.

Julie Furber

Vice-president, Electrified Power, Cummins, Columbus, IN, US