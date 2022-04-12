The rise of conservative shareholder activism
Investors are bracing for another tough report on US inflation, Putin’s war in Ukraine has sparked an exodus of educated professionals from Russia and could worsen the country’s population decline, and conservative shareholder activists in the US have filed a record number of proposals this year as they try to counter what they call “woke-ism” in corporate America.
Mentioned in this podcast:
Ukraine war threatens to deepen Russia’s demographic crisis
Political proxies: conservative activists file record shareholder proposals
Epic Games secures $2 bn in funding from Lego and Sony to build gaming metaverse
