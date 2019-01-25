A chill has gripped the once hot digital media sector, with companies formerly lauded as the future of news laying off staff and cutting costs to stay afloat.

During the past decade, investors have poured billions into BuzzFeed, Vox Media and other digital-first new companies based on the expectation that they would become big players in the budding online advertising market. This did not pan out. Facebook and Google have only tightened their grip on the advertising landscape, resulting in slashed valuations and job losses across digital publishing.



The sector’s deterioration seems to be accelerating, judging by the cuts that were announced this week. BuzzFeed, one of the largest digital publishers, is set to reduce its headcount by 15 per cent, its most drastic round of lay-offs in years. There have been whispers of looming lay-offs since November, when BuzzFeed’s founder and chief executive Jonah Peretti told the New York Times that he viewed consolidation as a solution to the woes in his sector. At 6.30pm on Wednesday night, Mr Peretti confirmed some of those rumours in an email to staff titled “Difficult Changes”.

The news came just hours after Verizon revealed it would trim another 7 per cent of headcount from its media unit, which includes the Huffington Post, Yahoo and AOL. Combined, this means more than 1,000 jobs will be lost.

BuzzFeed missed its revenue targets in 2017, but met its goal for about $300m in sales for 2018, a 15 per cent increase from the previous year. However the company, which was founded in 2006, is lossmaking. This week’s lay-offs have been in the works for months as BuzzFeed’s management aims to make the company profitable sooner rather than later, according to people familiar with the plans.

In a 400-word email to staff on Thursday, Mr Peretti laid out the case for cutting costs. “Unfortunately, revenue growth by itself isn’t enough to be successful in the long run,” he wrote. “The restructuring we are undertaking will reduce our costs and improve our operating model so we can thrive and control our own destiny, without ever needing to raise funding again.”

To date, BuzzFeed has raised about $500m from investors including Comcast-owned NBCUniversal and Andreessen Horowitz. The company does not want to raise more money, according to people familiar with the plans.

Digital-first news companies like BuzzFeed and HuffPost, now more than a decade old, were once viewed as the future of journalism as the internet swept the sector and print revenues corroded, hitting traditional newspapers and magazines. However “the music has slowed” as the duopoly of Google and Facebook have only increased their power in advertising, says Ken Doctor, news industry analyst and author of Newsonomics.

The two tech giants are expected to take more than half of global ad spending by 2020, according to eMarketer. The market research group forecasts the market share of these two companies to grow by 75 per cent between 2017 and 2020, compared with 15 per cent for a group it calls “other”, which includes digital media companies.

Rob Norman, former chief digital officer at GroupM, said digital media companies can no longer rely on Facebook and need to find multiple distribution channels. Vice went down this route in 2015 when it began collaborating with HBO, but Mr Norman believes a one-channel approach could be too narrow.

BuzzFeed has tried to find new sources of revenue, opening a toy store in Manhattan and selling cookware through Walmart, as it aims to capitalise on popular content such as its “Tasty” cooking videos. It also launched a paid membership scheme, offering exclusive content and a free tote bag to customers. BuzzFeed executives say that these initiatives have paid off, with its commerce business growing sales in the triple digits last year, according to people speaking on condition of anonymity. But Wednesday’s news suggests those moves are not enough.

Mr Peretti has argued that combining the five or six largest digital media companies would give them more clout in negotiating a larger share of advertising dollars that tech giants Facebook and Google share with publishers. He mentioned peers like Vox Media and Vice Media as logical partners.

Some observers agree, and view this week’s cost-cutting as a potential precursor to dealmaking. “What do you do before entering M&A talks? You increase your ebitda,” said Mr Doctor.

In that sense, digital news sites are taking a page from their print predecessors, he added. “This has been the major strategy of the newspaper industry. Consolidate so you can cut costs and save money on headquarters, because that’s the only way to stay afloat when you can’t grow revenues. That kind of M&A works for one or two years, but by year three you need a new strategy.”