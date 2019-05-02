STANDOUT King & Wood Mallesons Responding to the Chinese government's plans for the Greater Bay Area integration scheme, President Xi Jinping’s plan to build a rival to Silicon Valley and Tokyo, the firm established a virtual International Centre, connecting offices in the Greater Bay Area cities of Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Hainan to provide cross-city advice. There are considerable legal challenges in harmonising the "one country, two systems" framework and, for law firms in the region, this provides an opportunity to help establish international standards and enhance the rule of law. 8 9 6 23

HIGHLY COMMENDED Herbert Smith Freehills Working with Bendelta, a business management consultancy, the firm co-ordinated new initiatives around wellness, work allocation and innovation timelines to increase lawyer engagement. 8 7 7 22

HIGHLY COMMENDED Bae, Kim & Lee The firm created inter-Korean relations and economic co-operation team of 40 professionals, including practice area specialists and former government ministers, who specialise in building links between the two Koreas. 6 8 7 21

COMMENDED Gilbert + Tobin To encourage innovation, each lawyer is allocated 50 billable hours a year to work on new projects. Of 1m available hours, 820,000 were allocated with a focus on document automation and legal project management. 7 7 6 20

COMMENDED Herbert Smith Freehills Relaunched their legal operations team in Asia to add individuals skilled in pricing, data analysis and technology to the firm. The team helps the firm and clients improve processes and add value, and has become an revenue generator for the firm in its own right. 6 7 6 19

COMMENDED Hogan Lovells Implemented a programme called Around the World in 90 Days to drive cross-border business by incentivising internal client referrals. Participating partners earn one point per introduction and five if this converts into a new instruction. The partner with the most points has the opportunity send an associate from their team on a two-week secondment to an international office. 6 7 6 19