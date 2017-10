Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Japan's prime minister Shinzo Abe has called an early vote, but finds himself in a tougher fight than he bargained for after the emergence of a new opposition party led by the charismatic Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike. Gideon Rachman discusses this radical change in Japan's political landscape with Robin Harding and Roger Blitz

