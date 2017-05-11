Bank of England rate-setters forecast to be more hawkish

Minutes of the latest meeting of the Bank of England’s rate-setting committee, due to be published on Thursday, could show an increase in the number of members voting for a rise in interest rates.

At the previous meeting in March, only one of nine members of the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee, Kristin Forbes, voted to increase rates. Ms Forbes has tended to be one of the most hawkish MPC members.

But as the BoE grapples with the mixed signals sent out by the economy, some analysts have forecast that she could be joined this month by Michael Saunders, who made the case for higher interest rates in a speech to the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) in London at the end of April.

That would see the Bank split 6-2 in favour of keeping rates at a record low of 0.25 per cent — the most members voting for a rate rise since 2014.

The MPC only had eight members attend this month’s meeting, as the central bank has yet to replace Charlotte Hogg, its former deputy governor. Ms Hogg resigned in March after she admitted that she had failed for nearly four years to inform the BoE that her brother was a senior executive at Barclays.

Mr Saunders, the external member of the MPC, said in his speech to the FSB last month that the “factors behind the economy’s recent outperformance, including better global growth, may continue to propel the economy more than expected going forward”.

0.3% Expansion of economy in first quarter of 2017, down from 0.7% in final three months of 2016

But Mr Saunders has stopped short of publicly committing himself to voting for an interest rate rise. He insisted in last month’s speech that the hawkish tilt to his outlook was not a hint or code that he was about to back a rate rise. He had previously been one of the more dovish members of the MPC.

The economy performed much better than economists expected after last year’s Brexit vote, growing at the second-fastest rate in the G7 group of large economies.

However, since the MPC’s previous meeting in March, official economic growth data found that the economy expanded 0.3 per cent during the first quarter of 2017 — less than half the 0.7 per cent rate recorded during the final three months of 2016.

The slowdown was concentrated in parts of the economy that depend on consumer spending, such as retail. Many economists expect consumption to slow further this year as price rises outpace wage growth.

But the weak official growth figures contrast with more encouraging “soft” data from recent business surveys, which have found companies optimistic about the future and reporting high levels of new orders.

Mike Riddell, UK fixed income portfolio manager at AllianzGI, said: “The strong soft data have not translated into hard data. The numbers show an impending slowdown in consumer activity as well as business investment that is still at 2015 levels.”

At the same time, oil prices have fallen and the pound has risen since the BoE’s February inflation report, he said, helping to slow the pace of price increases.

“This combination of factors means that at its next meeting, the central bank could not only announce a downward revision to its growth forecast, but also surprise the markets by reducing its inflation forecast,” Mr Riddell said.