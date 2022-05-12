Why do some countries stay poor while others find a rapid path towards growth and development? Economist Stefan Dercon thinks it’s all about the willingness of those in power to prioritise development over protecting their own interests. He explains how he came to this view in conversation with the FT’s Africa editor, David Pilling.

