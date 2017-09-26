Palestinian gunmen kills three at Israeli settlement

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

A Palestinian gunmen opened fire at the entrance to an Israeli settlement west of Jerusalem on Tuesday, killing three Israelis and wounding a fourth seriously, police said. The attacker was shot dead at the scene.

Tuesday’s shooting in Har Adar, a community straddling the Green Line just west of Jerusalem, was the first deadly attack on this scale in several months. The incident came during the usually tense period surrounding the Jewish high holidays, and a day after US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace envoy, Jason Greenblatt arrived in Jerusalem for talks.

The gunman was identified as a 37-year-old Palestinian from the neighbouring village of Beit Surik who possessed an Israeli work permit. He opened fire with a pistol at security officers at the entrance to the settlement for Palestinian labourers, killing two private security guards and a border police officer. A fourth Israeli was in serious condition and taken to a Jerusalem hospital.

Israeli police chief Roni Alsheikh told reporters at a press conference at the scene of the attack that the shooter could have made his way into the settlement, but was prevented from doing so by the security officers.

Though no Palestinian group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, the militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad issued statements shortly after the incident in response. Hamas said the attack marked “a new chapter in the intifada” and was a response to Israel’s “attempts to Judaise Jerusalem.” Islamic Jihad said the attack was a response to Israeli attempts to “seize the al-Aqsa mosque.”

David Quarrey, the British ambassador to Israel, condemned the attack on Twitter, saying: “Our thoughts are with families of victims. No possible excuse for terrorism anywhere.”

Leaders across the Israeli political spectrum condemned the attack. Tzipi Hotovely, the deputy foreign minister, said it was the “Palestinian welcome” for Greenblatt, who was due to discuss efforts to kick-start peace talks. Eli Dahan, the deputy defence Minister, said there “was no place for leniencies for the Palestinians. We must treat the Palestinian Authority like an enemy. The PA is not the solution, but the problem”.

Avi Gabbay, the newly elected centre-left Labour party leader, said Israel must act “with an iron fist against terrorists whose sole objective is to harm Jews”.

“Har Adar is a settlement that over the years succeeded in expressing mutual coexistence between Jews and Arabs. This attack is also a severe blow to the trust between the communities and the residents who live there,” he said.