Hungary’s biggest opposition party has warned it may pull out of upcoming parliamentary elections after it was fined €2m over illicit donations and one of its leaders was formally charged with espionage.

Authorities have said the radical rightwing Jobbik party received illicit donations in kind. The proposed fine, if approved in a final ruling due within weeks, would wipe out Jobbik’s campaign budget, party officials said.

Separately Hungary’s chief prosecutor this week indicted Bela Kovacs, a prominent Jobbik MEP, on espionage charges.

Polls suggest Jobbik has emerged as the biggest electoral threat to prime minister Viktor Orban’s hopes of a third consecutive term in power in next year’s parliamentary elections. The party has sought to boost its mainstream appeal by shifting to the political centre, distancing itself from anti-Semitic messages and levelling corruption allegations at Mr Orban’s Fidesz party.

Observers said the fines and the prosecution against Mr Kovacs could halt Jobbik’s momentum, which increased this year with an aggressive advertising campaign against the Fidesz government.

Hungary’s state audit office said the Jobbik campaign included Ft331m ($1m) in illicit non-cash contributions. It may force the party to transfer that amount to the government’s central budget. The audit office, headed by a former Fidesz MP, said Jobbik’s public funding should also be reduced by the same amount.

Janos Volner, a Jobbik MP, said the preliminary decision was “the first step towards banning and clearing away Jobbik”.

The party said: “It is unclear whether Jobbik will be able to take part in the elections next spring or not, as all of the party’s resources have been taken away.”

Mr Kovacs, known by critics as KGBela, emerged as a leading figure in the party in the late 2000s. His rise coincided with a reversal of its traditional anti-Russian policies.

The indictments do not specify which foreign secret service Mr Kovacs is alleged to have worked for. But a letter sent by the Hungarian chief prosecutor to the European Parliament in 2014, and seen by the Financial Times, said he had maintained a covert relationship with Russian intelligence officers.

The letter also alleged that Mr Kovacs in 2012 passed on information about the EU’s price negotiation strategies with Gazprom, the Russian gas supplier, as well as Brussels’ position on Russia’s ill-fated South Stream gas pipeline project.

Mr Kovacs denies the allegations.

An election boycott by Jobbik would raise questions about the legitimacy of a Fidesz election win, as Mr Orban clashes with Brussels over migration policies and his treatment of nongovernment organisations and universities with foreign links.

It could also raise concerns among Hungary’s liberal opposition parties who have struggled to agree on co-operating ahead of the elections.

Andras Jambor, editor of Merce, a leftwing news website, said: “If the one-party state can materially ruin its political opponent, the strongest opposition party, half a year before the elections, what is to stop it from doing the same to anyone else?”