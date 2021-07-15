Jay Powell told lawmakers Wednesday the Fed was ready to intervene if inflation spirals

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The chair of the Federal Reserve, Jay Powell, sought to ease concerns in Congress about the Federal Reserve’s response to surging

inflation, the assassination of Haiti’s president Jovenel Moïse last week has plunged the poorest nation in the Americas deeper into chaos, and British artist Damien Hirst yesterday launched his NFT-based project, entitled “The Currency”, that calls into question notions of worth and value and presents his buyers with a choice.





Jay Powell says Fed ready to intervene if US inflation spirals out of control

https://www.ft.com/content/37d57052-c2a5-4a44-8b27-9d205a2a1c50





Haiti’s ‘descent into hell’ looms closer after death of president with Michael Stott, Latin America Editor

https://www.ft.com/content/81b683b8-b352-4ea6-9ce1-e0ed280245e1





Damien Hirst launches his own NFT ‘Currency’ by Jan Dalley, Arts Editor

https://www.ft.com/content/9a29c9e1-5990-4fc9-b021-20e4aef5f6fd





The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Our intern is Zoe Han. Additional help by Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.