Boris Johnson has announced a review into the contentious loan charge, after coming under pressure from his allies and campaigners to deliver on commitments made during the Conservative party leadership contest.

The charge requires as many as 50,000 people who used loan-based avoidance schemes to pay tax on up to 20 years of income in one financial year. It has attracted criticism from tax and accounting bodies, more than 200 MPs, peers and lawyers for its erosion of statutory taxpayer protections and the devastating impact it is having on thousands of people.

Mr Johnson made the unexpected announcement during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday after Conservative MP Ross Thomson asked what action the government was taking to address the issue which, he said, was “tearing families apart, driving individuals to despair and reportedly some to suicide”.

After acknowledging that many of his constituents had raised the matter with him, Mr Johnson said: “It is a very, very difficult issue and what I have undertaken to do is have a thorough going review.”

Campaigners welcomed the announcement but said the review needed to be independent of HM Revenue & Customs, the tax authority, and include a suspension of the policy. Critics branded a previous assessment conducted by HMRC in March a “whitewash”.

“Without a suspension, any review is meaningless and more lives are at risk,” the Loan Charge Action Group said. “This is the clear message from the families of those who have lost loved ones to suicide facing the loan charge.”

David Davis addressing the protesters. He said the loan charge was 'an injustice that has to be put right. A tax system that is not a just system can’t stand' © Anna Gordon/FT

On Tuesday the group held a candlelit vigil outside HMRC’s Whitehall office, which was attended by family members of two individuals facing the charge who had taken their own lives.

Campaigners also held a protest outside parliament on Wednesday morning, before the prime minister’s announcement, that was addressed by several MPs, including David Davis.

“[The loan charge] is an injustice that has to be put right. A tax system that is not a just system can’t stand,” Mr Davis told the assembled crowd. “We have a promise from the prime minister that he will put this right. We will keep that pressure on him.”

Mr Davis is one of a number of Mr Johnson’s allies to publicly demand action from the prime minister about the loan charge. Last month, Iain Duncan Smith and Mr Thomson both publicly attacked Mr Johnson for not yet honouring his promises on the tax.

During the Conservative leadership contest, Mr Johnson said the loan charge needed “a proper independent review”. And while a backbencher, Mr Johnson was one of 50 Conservative MPs who signed a letter to the then chancellor Philip Hammond urging him to announce an immediate suspension of the tax.

When asked about the review, the Treasury said the government “will set out further details in due course”.