National Front leader Le Pen takes a break as head of the party

In a symbolic move, French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has stepped aside as leader of the far-right National Front party. Ms Le Pen told French TV she needed to be above partisan considerations but the French term she used signalled that the move to step aside would be temporary. She then attacked her centrist rival Emmanuel Macron, suggesting he was a “hysterical, radical Europeanist” who was weak on jihadi terror. Her tirade came as the country’s demoralised mainstream parties threw their weight behind Mr Macron on the first day of campaigning for the presidential run-off on May 7.

Meanwhile, relief swept through global financial markets on Monday after Mr Macron, a favourite of investors, made it into the run-off for the French presidency, sending the euro to its highest level against the dollar in five months and sparking a rally in French government bond prices. Stocks in Asia followed their European and US counterparts higher on Tuesday. (BBC, Guardian, FT)

In the news

Keep calm and do nothing The UK is trying to discourage EU nationals from applying for permanent residence in the UK to avoid being deluged by applications after the triggering of the Article 50 Brexit clause. EU citizens on the UK Home Office site are instead advised to sign up for emailed news alerts that will tell them if and when they need to take action over their UK residence. (FT)

There’s a wall between us US Congressional leaders are scrambling to strike a deal to keep the US government funded beyond the end of the week as Donald Trump’s demands for money towards a border wall with Mexico complicate budget discussions. (FT)

Ideological purge in China Agents from the Communist party arrived on the campuses of the country’s 29 top universities in the middle of March. The teams are looking for examples of breaches of “political discipline”, including ideological problems and infiltration of “western values” such as democracy and freedom of speech. (FT)

‘So, what’s been going on?’ Barack Obama has returned to the public stage with some wry jokes. Mr Obama’s political afterlife — he is still only 55 — has been the subject of much speculation. This week he provided an answer. (Guardian)

Toshiba breaks up its core The Japanese conglomerate is splitting up its four main businesses into separate wholly-owned subsidiaries, moving 19,000 employees to the new companies. Toshiba is scrambling to prevent its nuclear woes in the US from choking its entire operations, but employees are expressing dismay at the “dismantling” of a once-powerful symbol of Japan Inc. (FT, NAR)

It’s a big day for

North Korea Pyongyang marks the 85th anniversary of the foundation of its Korean People’s Army, an important daythat could result in another nuclear test. (FT)

AT&T The second-largest US telecoms group by number of customers reports first-quarter results. They come after Wall Street analysts trimmed earnings expectations this year, fearing a price war will eat into profits at the group. (FT)

Food for thought

Ivanka Trump on female empowerment One of the most powerful ways to expand the global economy is to increase the role of women in business, writes Ivanka Trump in the FT. “Yet despite overwhelming evidence of the benefits of investing in female entrepreneurs and women in the workplace, progress has stalled.” (FT)

Legend of the Legion Thousands of young men still queue to join up the modern French Foreign Legion each year. But is the romance of the Legion a cult of death? (Aeon)

Torching the modern-day Library of Alexandria In 2010, Google put out a blog post announcing that there were 129,864,880 books in the world. The company said they were going to scan them all. This is a deep dive into the court battle that put a stop to it and how now, somewhere at Google, there is a database containing 25m books and nobody is allowed to read them. (Atlantic)

French election and the limits of nationalism In country after country, the most important political division is no longer between left and right but between nationalist and internationalist. That is why the Macron-Le Pen contest will be watched with intense interest, writes Gideon Rachman. (FT)

DNA surprises Analysing a person’s ancestry through DNA means looking back hundreds of years to uncover his or her racial background. Of the hundreds of people to test their DNA in one study, many have struggled to resolve the differences between how they define themselves and what their DNA shows. (NYT)

Video of the day

Japan and the North Korea question How seriously should investors take a missile or nuclear attack on Japan from North Korea? The FT’s Leo Lewis looks at how Japanese markets are evaluating the risk. (FT)