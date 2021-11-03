The Rothermere family has made an offer for the 64 per cent of the Daily Mail’s publisher that it does not already own, marking the end of a wholesale restructuring of the group.

The Rothermeres, who founded the group more than a century ago, have made an offer that values the Daily Mail and General Trust’s listed A shares at 1,263p each, a 16 per cent premium to Tuesday’s closing price. It has been recommended by the group’s independent directors.

The deal values the listed A shares at a total of £2.7bn. If approved, shareholders will receive 255p for each share, along with a 568p per share special dividend, a 17.3p per share final dividend and 0.5749 shares in Cazoo, a car trading website.

DMGT has already sold RMS, its risk management business, and floated Cazoo in New York.