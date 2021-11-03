Rothermeres make offer to take Daily Mail publisher private
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Daily Mail & General Trust news every morning.
The Rothermere family has made an offer for the 64 per cent of the Daily Mail’s publisher that it does not already own, marking the end of a wholesale restructuring of the group.
The Rothermeres, who founded the group more than a century ago, have made an offer that values the Daily Mail and General Trust’s listed A shares at 1,263p each, a 16 per cent premium to Tuesday’s closing price. It has been recommended by the group’s independent directors.
The deal values the listed A shares at a total of £2.7bn. If approved, shareholders will receive 255p for each share, along with a 568p per share special dividend, a 17.3p per share final dividend and 0.5749 shares in Cazoo, a car trading website.
DMGT has already sold RMS, its risk management business, and floated Cazoo in New York.
Get alerts on Daily Mail & General Trust when a new story is published