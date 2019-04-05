David Malpass is poised to secure approval from the World Bank’s board as the next president of the Washington-based multilateral lender on Friday, after a low-profile campaign with no competition.

The comfortable run experienced by the 63-year-old former chief economist of Bear Stearns on the path to the World Bank presidency marks a victory for the Trump administration, which will now have an avenue to bring its America-first worldview to one of the top international economic institutions.

Mr Malpass has prevailed despite concerns among officials in many countries about his well-documented scepticism of multilateralism, and doubts about his commitment to some of the World Bank’s main goals, particularly combating climate change.

However, recent weeks showed how little appetite there was from the World Bank’s largest shareholders to challenge the unwritten understanding that has for decades allowed an American to run the Bank, a European to run the International Monetary Fund, and a Japanese to run the Asian Development Bank — the spoils system of the world economy.

In addition, few governments, or individuals, wanted to directly challenge Mr Trump on an important appointment, for fear of unleashing the wrath of an unpredictable administration that could spill over into other areas.

“Countries did not want to pick yet another fight with a unilaterally-inclined and sovereignty-obsessed administration,” said Stewart Patrick, senior fellow in global governance at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington. “There probably just wasn’t a critical mass of folks either in the industrialised world, but even more so within emerging markets to challenge the US prerogative . . . even though the motivation was there”.

In recent days, Mr Malpass has been making calls to officials in several capitals with his final pitches for support ahead of the board decision, people familiar with the matter said.

Last month he sought to reassure board members of his suitability for the job during a full day of interviews by the World Bank’s executive directors, even though the outcome was never really in doubt. One person familiar with the interview said the exchanges were “challenging”, but “business-like” and “not testy”.

“Malpass had prepared well,” the person said.

One of the biggest concerns with Mr Malpass’s arrival at the helm of the World Bank is that he will be less committed to the institution’s growing role in financing “global public goods”, from tackling climate change and healthcare to programmes that help refugees.

Mr Malpass has laid out a narrower vision for the World Bank, saying it should be more exclusively focused on providing assistance to the poorest countries. He consistently warned that multilateralism had gone “too far” and international economic co-operation had become sprawling and ineffective.

“The timing is tough, because it’s a moment when the World Bank needs to do more, and have a leader with a big vision, bringing it into the 21st century,” said Nancy Birdsall, president emeritus of the Center for Global Development.

Mr Malpass is expected to take office as early as next week, in time for the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, giving him the opportunity to make a high-profile debut.

His early actions will be closely scrutinised for any signs of tensions with China. In congressional testimony as recently as November, Mr Malpass had warned that the multilateral development banks risked being captured by Beijing’s “geopolitical” influence.

This is likely to translate into less support for the institution’s direct lending to China, and a more critical look at the value of infrastructure projects under the Beijing-financed Belt and Road Initiative.

“How China reacts to a sharp drop in its World Bank lending will be interesting. Will it be that they double down on the institutions that they started themselves, or will they take a different approach and maybe reconsider whether they want more formal power within the World Bank,” said Christopher Kilby, a professor of economics and an expert in development aid at Villanova University.

The arrival of a Trump appointee to the helm of the World Bank was the result of an abrupt decision in January by Jim Yong Kim, the previous president chosen by Barack Obama, to resign from the institution in order to join a private equity firm.

Mr Kim’s tenure, which began in 2012, had been tumultuous for the bank, as staff rejected his plans to reorganise the institution, and objected to his introverted personality and abrasive leadership style.

However, Mr Kim did secure a $13bn capital increase, through negotiations steered by Kristalina Georgieva, the acting president and former EU official. Though the Trump administration was initially reluctant to agree to pour more taxpayer money into the World Bank, it later performed a U-turn, driven by Mr Malpass, in favour of doing so in exchange for some reforms, including curbs on staff salaries and benefits. The capital increase still has to be approved by the US Congress.

Supporters of Mr Malpass, who worked in the Reagan and George HW Bush administrations before moving to Wall Street, say he will take a different approach to Mr Kim, but is unlikely to try to revolutionise the institution. They say he may not be as disruptive as predecessors such as Paul Wolfowitz, the neoconservative US defence hawk who ruffled many feathers while serving as World Bank president between 2005 and 2007.

While the worries about Mr Malpass have flown under the radar during the nomination process, they still persist. He still does not yet enjoy the benefit of the doubt among foreign officials, the development community or World Bank staff.

“It’s kind of hard to see how the anti-multilateral view can work well in the leader of a multilateral organisation,” said Mr Kilby.