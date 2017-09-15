Week in Pictures World

Spacebound, a kiss from Juncker and national day in Catalonia

Financial Times picture editors showcase the best photographs from around the world

by Annabel Cook

Point men Villagers make their way to perform the horn dance in Abbots Bromley, in the English Midlands. The dance involves six deer men, a fool, hobby horse, bowman and Maid Marian

Community spirit Jean-Claude Juncker, the European Commission president, kisses Frans Timmermans, vice-president, before calling for closer integration in his State of the Union speech in Strasbourg

9/11 remembered The ‘Tribute in Light’ rises above the skyline of Lower Manhattan as the US marks the 16th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks

The commute Passengers make their way to work on a rush-hour tram in Kiev, capital of Ukraine

Dry land Rohingya refugees from military persecution in Myanmar jump ashore from a fishing boat in Dakhinpara, Bangladesh

Mexico shaken The biggest earthquake in Mexico in a century, registering 8.2 on the Richter scale, brought devastation to the Juchitan de Zaragoz area on the Pacific coast

Pink ladies Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, and Ruth Davidson, the Scottish Conservative leader, take part in a Breast Cancer Now fundraiser at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh

Relief in Syria Ammar Hammasho kisses his children through a fence at a refugee camp in Kokkinotrimithia where they had arrived after fleeing the war in Syria

Under watch President Bashar al-Assad gazes from a billboard with the message ‘Aleppo is in my eyes’ in Syria’s second city

Fashionably late Guests wait ahead of The Blonds Spring/Summer 2018 collection show during New York Fashion Week

Dive down Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers running back, dives for a touchdown during an NFL game in Denver

Lift off The Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft carrying Joe Acaba and Mark Vande Hei of the US and Alexander Misurkin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan

End of the line A capsized boat in the Keys in Marathon, Florida after hurricane Irma

National pride Catalan supporters of independence from Spain demonstrate in Barcelona during the National Day of Catalonia

Terror An injured woman sits outside Parsons Green Underground station in west London after an explosion injured several people on a packed commuter train during rush hour

