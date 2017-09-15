Spacebound, a kiss from Juncker and national day in Catalonia

© Christopher Furlong/Getty

Point men Villagers make their way to perform the horn dance in Abbots Bromley, in the English Midlands. The dance involves six deer men, a fool, hobby horse, bowman and Maid Marian

© Patrick Hertzog/AFP

Community spirit Jean-Claude Juncker, the European Commission president, kisses Frans Timmermans, vice-president, before calling for closer integration in his State of the Union speech in Strasbourg

© Drew Angerer/Getty

9/11 remembered The ‘Tribute in Light’ rises above the skyline of Lower Manhattan as the US marks the 16th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks

© Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

The commute Passengers make their way to work on a rush-hour tram in Kiev, capital of Ukraine

© Dan Kitwood/Getty

Dry land Rohingya refugees from military persecution in Myanmar jump ashore from a fishing boat in Dakhinpara, Bangladesh

© Ronaldo Schemidtr/AFP

Mexico shaken The biggest earthquake in Mexico in a century, registering 8.2 on the Richter scale, brought devastation to the Juchitan de Zaragoz area on the Pacific coast

© Andrew Milligan/PA

Pink ladies Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, and Ruth Davidson, the Scottish Conservative leader, take part in a Breast Cancer Now fundraiser at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh

© Yiannis Kourtoglou/Reuters

Relief in Syria Ammar Hammasho kisses his children through a fence at a refugee camp in Kokkinotrimithia where they had arrived after fleeing the war in Syria

© Max Black/AP

Under watch President Bashar al-Assad gazes from a billboard with the message ‘Aleppo is in my eyes’ in Syria’s second city

© Amr Alfiky/AFP

Fashionably late Guests wait ahead of The Blonds Spring/Summer 2018 collection show during New York Fashion Week

© Jack Dempsey/AP

Dive down Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers running back, dives for a touchdown during an NFL game in Denver

© Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters

Lift off The Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft carrying Joe Acaba and Mark Vande Hei of the US and Alexander Misurkin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan

© Carlo Allegri/Reuters

End of the line A capsized boat in the Keys in Marathon, Florida after hurricane Irma

© Roser Villallonga.AFP/Getty

National pride Catalan supporters of independence from Spain demonstrate in Barcelona during the National Day of Catalonia

© Kevin Coombs/Reuters

Terror An injured woman sits outside Parsons Green Underground station in west London after an explosion injured several people on a packed commuter train during rush hour