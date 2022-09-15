Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Ukraine’s rapid recapture of territory in recent days has put Russian forces on the back foot and raised the prospect of an early end to the war. Gideon talks to Lawrence Freedman, emeritus professor of war studies at King's College in London about the dramatic turnaround and what happens next.

