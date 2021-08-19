Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Rachman Review news.
How will Iran’s new president tackle growing disillusionment at home, a potentially hostile regime on its eastern border and negotiations to revive the nuclear deal? Andrew England, the FT’s Middle East editor, discusses what we can expect from Ebrahim Raisi with Sanam Vakil, deputy director of the Middle East North Africa programme at Chatham House in London.
Clips: Al Jazeera, BBC, Reuters
