BP recorded its highest quarterly earnings in more than a decade, Italy’s prime minister, Mario Draghi, called on Brussels to abandon the requirement for unanimity on foreign policy decisions, and Biogen’s chief executive will step down following the disastrous launch of the company’s Alzheimer’s drug.

Mentioned in this podcast:

BP’s bumper earnings stoke new calls for windfall tax

Mario Draghi calls for an end to EU unanimity on foreign policy decisions

Biogen chief steps down after Alzheimer’s drug flops

Tiger Global slumps more than 40% in first four months of 2022

