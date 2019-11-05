The Liberal Democrats on Tuesday ruled out propping up a government led by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the event of a hung parliament, as one MP floated the possibility of post-election pacts with the two biggest parties.

Launching her party’s campaign in central London, Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson said she was “absolutely categorically ruling out” using her party’s votes to help get Mr Corbyn into Downing Street, as he was “not fit for the job of prime minister”.

But Chuka Umunna, a Lib Dem MP who left the Labour party in February, hinted moments later that the party could work with a different Labour leader, or perhaps the Conservatives, to help secure a second EU referendum after the December 12 election.

He told journalists: “The two main parties as currently configured are not fit for office. We are going out to be the biggest party in the House of Commons. It’s up to people to decide what happens after that.”

The Tories are unlikely to agree to a second referendum as the price for getting into government, whereas Labour’s Brexit policy involves trying to renegotiate a fresh deal with Brussels that it would then put to a second referendum.

Senior figures in the Lib Dems admit they will do well to win more than 45 seats in the election, but that Ms Swinson could still play a vital role in British politics.

In the event of a hung parliament, Ms Swinson is expected to reject any formal coalition with either Labour or the Tories; instead, party insiders say, she could look to do a deal with opposition parties to secure a referendum. Party insiders admit it would be easier for the Lib Dems to work with Labour under a different leader.

“On so many grounds, Jeremy Corbyn is not fit for the job of prime minister,” Ms Swinson said, highlighting that his failure to tackle anti-Semitism within the Labour party was a “total dereliction of duty”.

Ms Swinson also hit out at the Labour leader’s obfuscation about his personal Brexit preference.

She said: “On the biggest issue of the day, he has prevaricated and will not give a straight answer. Even now if you ask him whether he is Remain or Leave he will not tell you how he would vote.

“His plans for the economy would take us back to the 1970s. I believe he would be a threat to our national security.”

The situation in December could echo that of 2010, when the election left no party with a majority. The then Lib Dem leader, Nick Clegg, insisted at the time that his Labour counterpart, Gordon Brown, should step down as a precondition of any coalition. The party ended up entering a five-year coalition with the Tories and paid heavily for it in the 2015 election.

A Lib Dem party spokesman suggested this time the party would not enter into talks with either, not because of their respective leaders but because of the direction they had taken in recent months.

“It is about the place where that party stands,” they said. “Jeremy Corbyn has taken the Labour party off to the far-left and that is the place where that party now exists.

“In the same way that Boris Johnson has taken his party off to the far-right. It’s about what those parties represent in British politics.”