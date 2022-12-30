Heard the one about the new year indulgence?
Gilbert Proesch, artist and half of Gilbert & George
“English breakfast, bacon and eggs. I think it’s my favourite food.”
Mary Celeste Beall, Blackberry Farm proprietor
“A bath. I’ll always have one before bed, even at 1am, and I make the water crazy hot. There’s nothing better after a hike on a cold winter’s day.”
Dandy Wellington, bandleader and vintage-style activist
“Digestive biscuits, usually the dark chocolate ones by McVities, which I have with tea. I also enjoy Tim Tams – the man behind Blakesby Hats sent me a stash with my last purchase, an incredible wide western hat from Australia.”
Bernar Venet, artist and collector
“My afternoon nap. When I wake up in the morning, I’m so speedy. It’s like I’ve taken cocaine all night – something I’ve never done in my life. There’s no time to have coffee, and I don’t need it anyway. So I work until noon or 1pm, and then if I take a nap, the afternoon is the same: full of energy.”
Mandy Madden Kelley, skincare guru and founder of pet-wear brand Pagerie
“Margherita pizza. I can’t give it up. There’s a place in LA called Vito’s Pizza; it’s just a hole in the wall, but you’re guaranteed the best pizza. You can buy a whole one or just a slice.” 846 N. La Cienega Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069; vitospizza.com
Timothy Taylor, gallerist
“Bordeaux and burgundy wine, a spectacular selection of which Corney & Barrow holds for me.”
Lykke Li, pop star
“A foot massage. The best one I’ve had was in Singapore. I got it from a blind man in this strange mall I was staying in. It was really hard – on a scale of pain of one to 10, it was a 12. But somehow I was completely addicted. I went twice a day, and it was heaven.”
Tschabalala Self, artist
“Chocolate, even though I’m lactose intolerant. I love any kind of chocolate, from Hershey’s to high-end ones. The people at Galerie Eva Presenhuber, which I work with in Zurich, always send me Swiss chocolates for Christmas; my favourites are the round ones from Sprüngli.”
Peter Marino, architect
“I live a very clean life – no alcohol, no drugs, no nothing – but I do love potato chips on Sunday nights.”
Sam and Sam Clark, Moro chefs
“Small-batch mezcal from El Destilado and tequilas from The Sampler on Upper Street. They’re quite an indulgence, and prohibitively expensive, but the flavours are so extraordinary. You don’t need very much – just a little tot.” Mezcal, from £45.80, destiladolondon.com. Tequila, from £48, thesampler.co.uk
Cynthia Nixon, actor
“Toffee. I give boxes as gifts and people make it for me as well. My freezer is filled with homemade toffee, but I also love Enstrom’s almond version, which is made in Colorado.” From $27.99 for 228g
