Gilbert Proesch, artist and half of Gilbert & George

“English breakfast, bacon and eggs. I think it’s my favourite food.”

Gilbert Proesch (left) and George Passmore in London © Laurence Ellis

Mary Celeste Beall, Blackberry Farm proprietor

“A bath. I’ll always have one before bed, even at 1am, and I make the water crazy hot. There’s nothing better after a hike on a cold winter’s day.”

Mary Celeste Beall at home on Blackberry Farm © Shawn Poynter

Dandy Wellington, bandleader and vintage-style activist

“Digestive biscuits, usually the dark chocolate ones by McVities, which I have with tea. I also enjoy Tim Tams – the man behind Blakesby Hats sent me a stash with my last purchase, an incredible wide western hat from Australia.”

Dandy Wellington’s collection of biscuits, cheeses and jams © Timothy O’Connell

Bernar Venet, artist and collector

“My afternoon nap. When I wake up in the morning, I’m so speedy. It’s like I’ve taken cocaine all night – something I’ve never done in my life. There’s no time to have coffee, and I don’t need it anyway. So I work until noon or 1pm, and then if I take a nap, the afternoon is the same: full of energy.”

Mandy Madden Kelley, skincare guru and founder of pet-wear brand Pagerie

“Margherita pizza. I can’t give it up. There’s a place in LA called Vito’s Pizza; it’s just a hole in the wall, but you’re guaranteed the best pizza. You can buy a whole one or just a slice.” 846 N. La Cienega Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069; vitospizza.com

Mandy Madden Kelley at home in Los Angeles © Erik Melvin

Timothy Taylor, gallerist

“Bordeaux and burgundy wine, a spectacular selection of which Corney & Barrow holds for me.”

Red wine from Corney & Barrow © Phil Hewitt

Lykke Li, pop star

“A foot massage. The best one I’ve had was in Singapore. I got it from a blind man in this strange mall I was staying in. It was really hard – on a scale of pain of one to 10, it was a 12. But somehow I was completely addicted. I went twice a day, and it was heaven.”

Lykke Li at home in Los Angeles © Arianna Lago

Tschabalala Self, artist

“Chocolate, even though I’m lactose intolerant. I love any kind of chocolate, from Hershey’s to high-end ones. The people at Galerie Eva Presenhuber, which I work with in Zurich, always send me Swiss chocolates for Christmas; my favourites are the round ones from Sprüngli.”

Artist Tschabalala Self at home in Hudson, New York © Elliott Jerome Browne Jr

Peter Marino, architect

“I live a very clean life – no alcohol, no drugs, no nothing – but I do love potato chips on Sunday nights.”

Sam and Sam Clark, Moro chefs

“Small-batch mezcal from El Destilado and tequilas from The Sampler on Upper Street. They’re quite an indulgence, and prohibitively expensive, but the flavours are so extraordinary. You don’t need very much – just a little tot.” Mezcal, from £45.80, destiladolondon.com. Tequila, from £48, thesampler.co.uk

Chefs Sam and Sam Clark at home in London © Kemka Akoju

Cynthia Nixon, actor

“Toffee. I give boxes as gifts and people make it for me as well. My freezer is filled with homemade toffee, but I also love Enstrom’s almond version, which is made in Colorado.” From $27.99 for 228g